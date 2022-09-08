Doyle Wealth Management Sells 788 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for about 1.3% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,304,000 after purchasing an additional 264,112 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.4 %

RSG stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.00. 7,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,579. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $148.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

