Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 34.24 ($0.41) on Thursday. Duke Royalty has a 52-week low of GBX 29.30 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 48 ($0.58). The company has a quick ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 24.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.56.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

