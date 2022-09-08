Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Duke Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 34.24 ($0.41) on Thursday. Duke Royalty has a 52-week low of GBX 29.30 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 48 ($0.58). The company has a quick ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 24.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.56.
About Duke Royalty
Recommended Stories
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.