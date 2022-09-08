Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

DNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 3.3 %

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,587.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $1,453,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,329,350 shares of company stock worth $128,730,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $82,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

