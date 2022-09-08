Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EVF opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

