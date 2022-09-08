Edgeware (EDG) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $206,566.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

