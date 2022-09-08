eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN remained flat at $8.83 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 150,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,761. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.33 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
