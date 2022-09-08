Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$262.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.67 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.25 EPS.
ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.85.
ESTC traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 371.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after buying an additional 237,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after buying an additional 131,613 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after buying an additional 114,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
