Electric Vehicle Zone Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $14.29 million and $359,810.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,348.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.57 or 0.09048676 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001736 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00873724 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017537 BTC.
About Electric Vehicle Zone
Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com.
Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone
Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.