Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,276 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.2% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $169,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 382,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,039,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $311.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $296.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

