Emercoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,365.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $858,075.18 and $7,365.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,788,780 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

