Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 19,120 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $40,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 42,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,958. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

