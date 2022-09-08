Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 35,137 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,131,000 after buying an additional 805,836 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,714,000 after buying an additional 406,170 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,638,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,735,000 after buying an additional 221,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 201,145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.62. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,951. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

