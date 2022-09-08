Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,330,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 647.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 48,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 54,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

