Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $22.39 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4,363.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $102.37. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,753. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $141.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.57.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.