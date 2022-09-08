Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,588 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $383.78. 23,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $179.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.22 and a 200 day moving average of $412.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.