Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.88

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $6.79. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 12,276 shares trading hands.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

