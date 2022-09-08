Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $21.86 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.9% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $526.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

