Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $32.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,739 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.8% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $32,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after buying an additional 151,876 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 650.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.