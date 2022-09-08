Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $46.67 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,311 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 4.0% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Fastenal worth $46,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

