Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $92.42 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,541 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 8.0% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Netflix worth $92,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,659,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $981,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 613.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $221.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

