Ensemble Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 4.5% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $52,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,862.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,891.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2,063.50.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

