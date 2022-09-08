ERn Financial LLC Acquires 1,684 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.57.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

SYK stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,546. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.00 and a 200 day moving average of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

