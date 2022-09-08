ERn Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after purchasing an additional 468,184 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,244 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 79,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.33. The stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,521. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.38.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.