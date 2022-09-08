ERn Financial LLC Buys 22,357 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 612,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,653 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,900,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,028,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

