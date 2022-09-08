ERn Financial LLC Has $15.92 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,354 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $15,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after acquiring an additional 676,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after buying an additional 235,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

