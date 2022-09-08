ERn Financial LLC Has $25.66 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

ERn Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 249.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,104 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up 5.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $25,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $272,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $74.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

