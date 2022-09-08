ERn Financial LLC Has $25.66 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 249.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,104 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for about 5.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned 1.71% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $25,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

RWL stock opened at $74.47 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $82.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

