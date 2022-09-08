ERn Financial LLC Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 93,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.