ERn Financial LLC Purchases 50,518 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,861 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 284,870 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,180,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 305,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 235,211 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.25. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

