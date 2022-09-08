ERn Financial LLC Takes Position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.86% of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDX. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Indonesia Index ETF alerts:

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IDX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Indonesia Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.