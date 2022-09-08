Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.39-$7.54 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $318.65.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,522,000 after acquiring an additional 77,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

