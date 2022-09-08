Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Alamos Gold worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $94,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $101,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

