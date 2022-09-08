Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys 6,097 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields accounts for 3.7% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Gold Fields worth $18,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,427,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Gold Fields by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,929,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,133,000 after purchasing an additional 351,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,254 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,623,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Gold Fields Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Featured Articles

