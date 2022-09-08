Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $124,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

