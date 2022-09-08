Euronav NV to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Euronav in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euronav’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Euronav stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Euronav’s payout ratio is -1.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Euronav by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 513,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 171,692 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,569,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

