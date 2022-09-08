European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) Trading Up 42.9%

Shares of European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE – Get Rating) were up 42.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 7,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 62,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
European Commercial REIT Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25.
