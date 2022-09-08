Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.12. 76,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 178,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

