Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.46 million. Everbridge also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.

Everbridge Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,343. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $166.16. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Everbridge by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Everbridge by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 2,380.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.