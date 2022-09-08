EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.70. EVI Industries shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 23,404 shares traded.

EVI Industries Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $167.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of EVI Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the second quarter worth about $453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 609.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 88.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

