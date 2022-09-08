Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $35,101,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 101,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $5,248,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 269,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 154,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

