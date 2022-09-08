Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $66,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.