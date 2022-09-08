Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $24.32 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,300 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after buying an additional 1,212,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

