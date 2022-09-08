Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $31.38 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,855,744. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $152.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $150.48 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

