Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $57.64 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $57,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 55.6% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 400,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,413,000 after buying an additional 143,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,872,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $299,165,000 after buying an additional 247,086 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 120,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

NYSE VZ opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

