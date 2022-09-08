Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 10,600 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.6% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $120,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6,170.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,896,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 80,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $521.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $528.32 and a 200 day moving average of $509.01. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

