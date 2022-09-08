Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 306,500 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Corteva worth $47,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Corteva by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,593,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

