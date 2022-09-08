Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 4,400 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.3% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $92,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,103,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,114,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $551.72 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $566.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

