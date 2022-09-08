FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Shares Sold by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP cut its holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 539,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,984 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in FAST Acquisition were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $15,240,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,593,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,382,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,389,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

FST stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

FAST Acquisition Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp.

