FastSwap Trading Up 3.4% This Week (FAST)

FastSwap (FAST) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One FastSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FastSwap has a market cap of $133.58 and approximately $32,690.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FastSwap has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,327.09 or 0.99913407 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00039285 BTC.

FastSwap Coin Profile

FAST is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2021. FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. FastSwap’s official website is fastswap.finance/#. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex.

FastSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FastSwap is a decentralized protocol for automated liquidity provision on Ethereum and BSC. A community driven project to build real DeFi products. FastSwap is a Dex for erc20/Bep20 tokenTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FastSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FastSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FastSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

