Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,204 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises 7.6% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Ferrari worth $87,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,511,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RACE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Ferrari Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

